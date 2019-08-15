Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,084.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,761 shares of company stock worth $2,982,249 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,112,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 268,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Recovery by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,518,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,245,000 after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

