EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Director Kyle D. Vann Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENLC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 44,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,614.29%.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

