Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,625,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 1,869,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

ENVA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 198,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,257. The company has a market cap of $881.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $450,071.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,519.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Enova International by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enova International by 70.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Enova International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

