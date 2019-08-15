Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.20

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $108.97, with a volume of 8703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,101,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,366,147. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,434,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,309,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,318,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

