Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,021 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $164,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,858,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,252,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 64,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,991. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

