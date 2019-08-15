Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $148,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.67. 246,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,457. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $220.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

