EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems delivered solid second-quarter results. The company is gaining traction from broad-based growth across its industry verticals and geographies. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key drivers. Moreover, deeper insights into AI, machine learning and analytics are an upside. Strong performance of its Financial Services segment, driven by rising demand for asset management and payment processing offerings, is also a key driver. Additionally, acquisitions have been a key catalyst, which enabled the company to penetrate new markets plus diversify and broaden its product portfolio. Nonetheless, slowdown within certain consumer clients in Europe and lower growth for a few North American clients are an overhang. Further, adverse foreign currency volatility persists as a major concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.10.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $2,491,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,662,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,189 shares of company stock worth $58,783,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after buying an additional 950,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after buying an additional 422,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,147,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

