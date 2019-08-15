Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EQBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 58,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,852. The stock has a market cap of $386.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

