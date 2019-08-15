ERM Power (ASX:EPW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.87

ERM Power Ltd (ASX:EPW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.76. ERM Power shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 126,622 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.88.

In related news, insider Jon Stretch sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.34), for a total value of A$678,600.00 ($481,276.60).

ERM Power Company Profile (ASX:EPW)

ERM Power Limited, a diversified energy company, engages in the generation and sale of electricity in Australia and the United States. It operates through Business Energy Australia, Generation Assets, and Other segments. The company operates 662 megawatts of low emission gas-fired power stations in Western Australia and Queensland.

