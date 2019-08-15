Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in July

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.