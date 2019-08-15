Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Director Purchases $21,385.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Director Charles J. Casamento acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $21,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

