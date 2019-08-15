Eukles Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 2,366.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the first quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 92.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 49.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,542,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,196. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

