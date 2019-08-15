Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,672,000 after purchasing an additional 317,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

