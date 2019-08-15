Eukles Asset Management Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.44. 1,739,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,093,590. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

