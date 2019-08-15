Eukles Asset Management Invests $36,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,386. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

