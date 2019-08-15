Eukles Asset Management Purchases 606 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.20. 116,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

