Eukles Asset Management Sells 254 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 920,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 221,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,267. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.41.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

