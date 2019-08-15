EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Down 8.9% This Week

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $328,007.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00938808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00244471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,990,336 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

