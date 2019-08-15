Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Issues Earnings Results

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26), Morningstar.com reports. Evotec had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter.

EVTCY traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evotec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

