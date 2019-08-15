EXACT Sciences (EXAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS):

8/1/2019 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

8/1/2019 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – EXACT Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/25/2019 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/18/2019 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/17/2019 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – EXACT Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00. They wrote, “We reiterate EXAS as a top pick for 2019 and we raise our PT to $125. Is EXAS still a start-up? We don’t often ascribe $15B companies as “start-ups,” but given its sub-5% penetration rate on just one product, management, vision, and momentum building in Madison (energized with the new opening of lab which expands its capacity by 133% to 7M tests/year), we believe EXAS is just getting started. Pfizer has been a “home run” so far – we expect momentum to accelerate. Management indicated that its three-year partnership with Pfizer has been a “home run” so far. Pfizer reps (particularly the OBGYN reps who were just trained in Jan ’19) aren’t fully ramped yet. Add to this that Pfizer’s Lyrica went off patent two weeks ago, there is good reason to think that the best days working with PFE have not been realized yet.””

7/8/2019 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2019 – EXACT Sciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/27/2019 – EXACT Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EXAS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.22. 930,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,707,000 after acquiring an additional 107,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

