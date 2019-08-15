Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,699 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,380.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 21.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after acquiring an additional 475,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,783,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,972,000 after buying an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,002,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 336.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after buying an additional 503,747 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.36. 9,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $266.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

