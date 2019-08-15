Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6,801.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

