Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 357.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.26. 10,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

