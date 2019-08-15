Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 295,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,298,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

