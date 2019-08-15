Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 95,370 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,370 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of RFG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.19. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

