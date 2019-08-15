Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 197,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,954. Exelon has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after purchasing an additional 994,381 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 247.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 625,681 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 206,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

