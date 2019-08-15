Expanse Price Hits $0.0358 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $376,249.00 and $47,523.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

