Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $53,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Exterran by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Exterran by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Exterran by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.06. Exterran has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

