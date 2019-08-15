Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Eyenovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Curt H. Labelle acquired 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 233,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.