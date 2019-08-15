F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director David L. Motley Buys 2,500 Shares

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in F.N.B. by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

