Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54,154 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $88,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 808,283 shares of company stock worth $150,830,736. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

NASDAQ FB opened at $179.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

