FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinMex and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $293,232.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

