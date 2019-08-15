FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,002,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 943,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $150,631.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,020. The firm has a market cap of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $69.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.