Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,190,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.18. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

