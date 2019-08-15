Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $83.90. 165,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,903. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

