Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2,806.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 123,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,746. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.