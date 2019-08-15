Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of ImmunoGen worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

