Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,335,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

