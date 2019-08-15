Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,147 shares of company stock worth $5,770,207. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

