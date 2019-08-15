Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ferrari from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

NYSE:RACE opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.72.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Ferrari by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 63.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 8.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 16.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

