FGL (NYSE:FG) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Insider Buying Activity

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.38, approximately 762,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 831,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 197,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $807,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FG. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FGL by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FGL by 10,630.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FGL during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in FGL by 303.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

