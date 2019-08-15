Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,137,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 4,613,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FNF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,480. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after buying an additional 93,220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

