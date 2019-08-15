Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.08.

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.19. 243,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$10.19 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$108,086.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,661.78.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

