Financial Comparison: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) vs. ITV PLC/ADR (NASDAQ:ITVPY)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ITV PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Aware does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and ITV PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware 7.44% 1.96% 1.83% ITV PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aware has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aware and ITV PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A ITV PLC/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and ITV PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.13 million 3.96 $1.23 million N/A N/A ITV PLC/ADR $4.29 billion 1.21 $622.02 million N/A N/A

ITV PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Aware.

Summary

Aware beats ITV PLC/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting; ITV Hub, an over-the-top service on 29 platforms, including itv.com Website; and pay providers, such as Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services comprising Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segment's distribution business licenses finished programs and formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

