Financial Survey: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) vs. US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. US Gold does not pay a dividend. NetApp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetApp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

NetApp has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NetApp and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp 4 14 9 0 2.19 US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

NetApp currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. US Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than NetApp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of NetApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NetApp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetApp and US Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp $6.15 billion 1.75 $1.17 billion $4.02 11.20 US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Profitability

This table compares NetApp and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp 19.02% 71.66% 11.95% US Gold N/A -78.83% -76.36%

Summary

NetApp beats US Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.