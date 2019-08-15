FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,093,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.