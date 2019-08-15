FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 899 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,227,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $187,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 285,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.02.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.