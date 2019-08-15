FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $700.26.

NYSE:CMG traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $803.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,314. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $822.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $765.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.