FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,327 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 758.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.24. 8,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

