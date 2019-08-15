FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $599,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.